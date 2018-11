Axelsen må aflyse turneringer i Kina og Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram

Hi all. Short update on my ankle injury. Everything is going after the plan with my ankle and I feel like it’s going in the right direction. Even though the situation is frustrating I’m positive that this period will be good for me and my ankle. I will not be able to compete for the next weeks to come, but I’ll keep my head high and will make sure to get the best out of this period :-) I had been looking forward to play in China and HK, but at this time it’s not possible unfortunately. See you soon and thanks for all your support! Viktor ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 大家好,下面是我受伤脚踝的最新消息。我觉得我的伤势在往好的方向发展。虽然不能正常训练和参赛让人很沮丧,但是我觉得休息一段时间对我的脚踝和我都有好处。很遗憾地告诉大家,我接下来的几个星期还是不能参加比赛,因此无法参加中国和中国香港公开赛,尽管我一直很期待这两场比赛。不过,请相信我会保持一个积极的心态以及合理地利用这段时间,我不会忘记“逆水行舟 不进则退”。你们的支持对我意义重大,我一直对大家充满了感激之情。感谢你们!🙏 安赛龙