Axelsen opereret - misser Denmark Open i Odense

Hi guys. My right ankle has been nagging me on and off for some time now. After consulting with several experts and physiotherapists, I decided to go through a minor ankle surgery today. Everything went well and there is no doubt that this was the right thing to do. Thanks to the professional staff at Hvidovre Hospital who helped me today. Take care guys, I’ll be back soon on court again 💪 . 大家好,我右脚踝的伤已经困扰我一段时间了,在咨询了一些专家后,我决定今天做一个小手术。手术很顺利,而且毫无疑问做这个手术是一个正确的选择。大家不用担心,我会很快回到球场。💪🏻